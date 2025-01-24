  1. Home
2025 January 24   10:29

Scotland's Rosyth Port invests in in haulage equipment

Scotland’s largest agricultural products hub (“agri-hub”) at the Port of Rosyth has made a further major investment in specialist haulage equipment to support the large tonnage of bulk cargos the port handles each year. The multimillion-pound investment sees the delivery of 10 tractors and 13 trailers which will primarily support the bulk cargo import work with agri feed specialist Cefetra, according to Forth Ports's release.

Cefetra, a long-term customer of the Port of Rosyth, supplies the Scottish market with key raw materials for the feed, food and drink industries, and has imported over 2 million tonnes of agri bulk into the port since the partnership started in 2020.

The 10 new tractors are New Holland T6.180’s built in Basildon, Essex with 13 Marshall QM1400 (18.4 cubic meter, 20t capacity) trailers manufactured in Aberdeen. All the equipment, supplied by Bryson Tractors Ltd, is TASCC (Trade Assurance Scheme for Combinable Crops) certified, a quality accreditation, to allow them to handle food and feed products.

Forth Ports has set out its ambition to achieve net zero operations across the group by 2042 and, as part of this, the Port of Rosyth is working through a transition to move all plant and equipment to run on HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil). This process began in 2023 with the dedicated Agri Hub equipment including the mobile harbour crane and eco hopper switching to HVO.

The agri-hub in Rosyth, which opened in 2020, handles an extensive range of important agricultural products for Scottish animal feed, food and drink and farming industries. The port’s warehouse capacity for agri products can store up to 100,000 tonnes. The new equipment will be based in Rosyth, Leith and Dundee with the majority of tonnage being handled in Rosyth. They will join the existing fleet of specialist bulk cargo moving equipment at the port including the Liebherr mobile harbour crane with SAMSON ecological hopper to manage dust emission.

Rosyth’s location and logistical links to the motorway network, make it ideally suited to supply all areas of Scotland and Northern England. The port has both deep sea and short sea capabilities. To create the agri-hub, the Port of Rosyth was deepened to provide a true deep-water port capable of taking vessels carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of cargo.

