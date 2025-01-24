  1. Home
  HD Hyundai completes factory acceptance test for world's most powerful 4-stroke dual-fuel engine

2025 January 24   11:48

HD Hyundai completes factory acceptance test for world's most powerful 4-stroke dual-fuel engine

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine and Machinery has successfully completed the factory acceptance test (FAT) of the world's first H54DF HiMSEN engine at its facility in South Korea, according to MarineLink.

This 6-cylinder dual-fuel engine, capable of operating on both natural gas and diesel, boasts an impressive power output of around 12,000 horsepower, making it the most powerful 4-stroke engine per cylinder globally.

The H54DF engine offers a significant leap in power, delivering approximately three times the output of existing dual-fuel engines and an 18% increase in power compared to diesel engines.

The test was conducted with the participation of the shipowner, Excelerate Energy, classification society Bureau Veritas (BV), and shipyard, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

This powerful engine is destined for installation on the 3407 FSRU currently under construction at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries - Engine and Machinery commenced engine production at its Yeongam, South Korea facility in October 2022 and has established production capabilities to manufacture 200 engines (approximately 1.2 million horsepower) annually.

