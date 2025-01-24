  1. Home
  EU ETS Expansion and FuelEU Maritime to test shipping in 2025 - experts

2025 January 24

shipping

The shipping industry is poised to face a year of significant change and challenge in 2025, driven by the intensifying pressure of environmental regulations and the evolving geopolitical landscape, according to The Baltic Exchange.

Key regulatory developments include the expansion of the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to encompass offshore vessels and the introduction of FuelEU Maritime (FUEM), which mandates a yearly reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity of energy used.

"New challenges also remain for the vessels which have been subject to the EU ETS since 2024," said Philip Roche and Kelli Bodal Hansen, legal experts at Norton Rose Fulbright.

FUEM will require careful consideration of compliance mechanisms, such as "pooling" emissions from multiple vessels. Chartering arrangements will also need to be adapted to address the risks and costs associated with FUEM compliance.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to revolutionize ship management, offering opportunities for increased efficiency and cost reduction. However, shipping companies must carefully consider their compliance obligations under the EU Artificial Intelligence Act.

