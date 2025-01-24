Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivers its 300th vessel

On Tuesday 7 January 2025, TSUNEISHI GROUP (ZHOUSHAN) SHIPBUILDING INC. has delivered its 300th vessel since its inception, according to the company's release.

The vessel is an 82,300MT bulk carrier, KAMSARMAX, with a length over all; approximately 229.00m, a width; approximately 32.26m, a depth; 20.15m, a draft; approximately 14.55m. On the anniversary of the 300th vessel, this vessel sailed smoothly from the factory’s outfitting quay with a spectacular performance.

TZS celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024, with the support from customers and local communities, was able to complete the successful delivery of 300 vessels.