  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivers its 300th vessel

2025 January 24   14:41

shipbuilding

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivers its 300th vessel

On Tuesday 7 January 2025, TSUNEISHI GROUP (ZHOUSHAN) SHIPBUILDING INC. has delivered its 300th vessel since its inception, according to the company's release.

The vessel is an 82,300MT bulk carrier, KAMSARMAX, with a length over all; approximately 229.00m, a width; approximately 32.26m, a depth; 20.15m, a draft; approximately 14.55m. On the anniversary of the 300th vessel, this vessel sailed smoothly from the factory’s outfitting quay with a spectacular performance.  

TZS celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024, with the support from customers and local communities, was able to complete the successful delivery of 300 vessels.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 25

14:07

Dredgers gather at China's Tianjin port for winter maintenance

13:43

ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy kick off drilling work off the coasts of Cyprus and Egypt

11:53

Redningsselskapet to deploy Hefring Marine tech for Norwegian search and rescue

09:58

ContiOcean successfully delivered its first ship waste heat recovery system

2025 January 24

18:00

Maersk maintains Africa route despite Houthi ceasefire

17:17

Hudong-Zhonghua launches second 23,000-TEU LNG carrier for CMA CGM

17:00

Hanwha Ocean posts strong 2024 results

16:42

Copenhagen Malmö Port targets over 1 mln cruise passengers in 2025

16:19

Vopak commissions E-boiler in Port of Rotterdam

15:56

Global Energy Transition Forum launched in Davos

15:24

WinGD successfully tests ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engine

14:08

Dry Bulk Shipping Index plunges to 23-month low

13:44

EU ETS Expansion and FuelEU Maritime to test shipping in 2025 - experts

13:24

Houthi ceasefire could slash freight prices by 25%: DP World exec

12:48

DNV, HD Hyundai Mipo and KSOE sign MoU on new standards for using digital twins to test electric propulsion systems

12:21

IACS publishes new guidelines to enhance surveyor safety

11:48

HD Hyundai completes factory acceptance test for world's most powerful 4-stroke dual-fuel engine

11:20

EU and industry associations call for modernized customs operations

10:49

MOL sgns long-term charter for 3 VLECs to serve SCG Chemicals

10:29

Scotland's Rosyth Port invests in in haulage equipment

09:47

Fincantieri launches first ultra-luxury vessel for Four Seasons Yachts

2025 January 23

18:00

TransMontaigne Partners agrees to sell two terminal facilities in Miami and Virginia

17:30

South Korea sees cruise tourism surge in 2024

17:04

MAN Energy Solutions expands capabilities of its Multi Fluid Monitor

16:45

MOL launches LNG-fueled ferry on Oarai-Tomakomai route

16:25

Mabanaft rebuilds Hamburg terminal for methanol storage

15:44

HJSC delivers first 7,700 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ship

15:14

Aarhus Port to launch advanced onshore power facility for container ships

14:31

Reuters: India expands Russian insurers' pool after US sanctions

14:00

HMM signs MOU for Vadhvan Port development cooperation in India