WinGD successfully tests ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engine

Swiss marine power company WinGD has reported successful early testing of its X-DF-A ammonia-fuelled engine at the Engine Research and Innovation Centre (ERIC) in Winterthur. Final verification of the 52-cylinder engine is due to be completed before first deliveries in June 2025, according to the company's release.

The testing phase includes single-cylinder trials for optimising emissions and performance under real-world engine conditions. Later this year, multi-cylinder tests at WinGD’s Global Research Centre in Shanghai will validate the turbocharger configuration and control system. The company has been developing ammonia technology since 2019, progressing from spray combustion chamber (SCC) experiments in 2022 to system validation at ERIC’s Future Fuels Lab.

The X-DF-A engine combines proven diesel-cycle technology with innovative ammonia injection and combustion systems, designed to minimise emissions. Challenges associated with ammonia’s properties as fuel have required extensive safety concept development and validation. WinGD has secured approvals in principle from several class societies and worked with shipyards and fuel technology providers to ensure safe design and installation.

To date, the company has secured nearly 30 orders for the X-DF-A engines across bulk carrier, containership, tanker, and LPG/ammonia carrier segments. The first engines are destined for four LPG/ammonia carriers owned by Exmar LPG and ten bulk carriers operated by CMB.Tech.