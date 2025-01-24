Copenhagen Malmö Port targets over 1 mln cruise passengers in 2025

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) achieved remarkable results in 2024, welcoming nearly 1 million cruise passengers across Copenhagen, Visby, and Malmö, according to the company's release.

Passenger numbers included over 818,000 in Copenhagen, 170,000 in Visby, and 1,700 in Malmö, with a total of 385 cruise calls. CMP expects to surpass the 1 million mark in 2025, projecting 403 calls and 1,022,000 passengers.

In 2024, Copenhagen hosted 280 calls, including 106 turn-around calls and 26 overnight stays. Visby experienced a robust season from April to October and again during Christmas, with 102 calls.

Copenhagen earned the World Travel Award as Europe’s Leading Cruise Port 2024. In 2025, Copenhagen expects 295 calls, including 107 turn-around calls, while Visby anticipates 105 calls.

In May 2025, Copenhagen will host the Cruise Europe annual conference, marking the 33rd year since the city first hosted the event in 1992.