Hudong-Zhonghua launches second 23,000-TEU LNG carrier for CMA CGM

China’s Hudong-Zhonghua has launched the second in a new series of 23,000-teu LNG dual-fuel containerships for French shipping giant CMA CGM, LNG Prime reported.

According to Hudong-Zhonghua, CMA GGM Saint Germain was floated out at the Changxing Island yard on January 21. This is the second of four vessels CMA CGM ordered in 2022.

Hudong-Zhonghua held a keel-laying ceremony for this containership in September 2024. CMA CGM is expected to take delivery of these four ships in 2025 and 2026.

The vessels have a total length of 399 meters, a width of 61.3 meters, and a design draft of 14.5 meters. Hudong-Zhonghua said the vessels will be able to load 23,872 containers. Like the previous containerships, these LNG-powered giants feature WinGD’s dual-fuel engines and GTT’s 18,600-cbm fuel tank with Mark III containment tech.

Hudong-Zhonghua and Jiangnan, both part of CSSC, previously delivered nine 23,000-teu LNG-powered vessels to CMA CGM. In June 2021, CMA CGM welcomed the ninth and the last vessel in this series, Sorbonne, in its fleet.