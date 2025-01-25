Redningsselskapet to deploy Hefring Marine tech for Norwegian search and rescue

The Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue (Redningsselskapet) has agreed an extended partnership with Hefring Marine of Iceland to deploy its situational awareness technology across Redningsselskapet’s entire fleet, to strengthen Norway’s search and rescue capabilities, Smart Maritime Network reported.

Redningsselskapet is the largest voluntary maritime rescue organisation in Norway, with the organisation adopting the new tools to ensure that its fleet administrators and crews have access to the best possible support to enable safer responses in challenging conditions, better training, and improved analytics for more efficient operations.

This new agreement is an extension to a collaborative partnership that began in 2020, when Redningsselskapet became an early adopter of Hefring Marine’s first prototype of its IMAS system, with eight vessels currently utilising the technology.

The fleet-wide rollout to all additional vessels will take place over 2025 and 2026.

“We are excited to reach this milestone with Hefring Marine, that will solidify our cooperation in the coming years with an expansion of the IMAS system to a fleet level,” said Gorm Hillgaar, Maritime Director at Redningsselskapet.

“Through detailed testing and mapping of internal needs, we are positive that the IMAS system will play an important role to meet our strategic goals of optimising fleet utilisation and reducing the carbon footprint of our operations.”