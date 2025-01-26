CMA CGM introduces feeder service BLX

CMA CGM Group has announced the launch of its new feeder service Baltic Express, effective from Week 4. This new service is expected to provide its clients with valuable and efficient shipping solutions, by connecting Finland and Latvia via Gdansk, the shipping line said in its news release.

Service Strengths include:

Frequency & Reliability Boosted: Dedicated weekly shuttle between Finland, Latvia and Poland

Efficient Transshipment: Gdansk as efficient transshipment hub connecting CMA CGM loops from/to Asia, as well as from/to Kotka and Riga to Intra-European market

Competitive Solutions: Benefit from quick transit times from/to China, Singapore, Port Klang and Busan

BLX first voyage started in Gdansk on January 20th, 2025 with m/v "JSP MISTRAL".

Next expected departure dates will be the following:

Gdansk: January 27th, 2025 - Voy. 0C80NE1MA

Kotka: January 30th, 2025 - Voy. 0C80OW1MA

Riga: February 1st, 2025 - Voy. 0C80OW1MA