  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ONE's Transatlantic AT4 (AL6) service update provides unique connections to Italy

2025 January 26   15:43

ONE's Transatlantic AT4 (AL6) service update provides unique connections to Italy

High profile 2025 Alliance network reshuffles are introducing plenty of connections and partnerships, but major non-alliance services have been no stranger to clever rebranding and improvement efforts across the E/W trade. One of the most notable upcoming partnerships has been ONE joining OCEAN alliance partners CMA CGM, OOCL, and COSCO on the Transatlantic trade. The collaboration for the upcoming AT4 is particularly special as it will also include ZIM and YML as 2 additional non-alliance VSA partners, eeSea reports.

The latest advisory from CMA CGM on January 17 for what they refer to as the AMERIGO service was preceded by ONE'sannouncement on January 13, including details on the new port rotation and the name change of ONE - AL6 to ONE - AT4.

While the flyers for both partners only explicitly label Salerno (IT) as a new call, the updated coverage in Italy is more extensive, as is the addition of a second strategic call to transhipment hub Algeciras. While they also go out of their way to advertise the direct call to Miami, she has been a part of the rotation since Version 5 was instated in December 2018.

The real understated advantage with Miami is that the upcoming service changes will make the CMA - AMERIGO / ONE - AT4 the only service globally to provide direct transit between the ports of Salerno or Vado Ligure to Miami. It will be joining the 2M - MED-ECNA loop 6, which is soon to begin its transition into the standalone MSC - MEDGULF, as one of just two services that directly link any Italian ports to Florida.

Summary of Revamp

ONE changes name from AL6 to AT4
Salerno (added)
Livorno (removed)
La Spezia (added)
Vado Ligure (added)
Barcelona (removed)
Algeciras (2nd call added mid-rotation)
Update to January 17, 2025: CMA CGM to revamp its AMERIGO service connecting the Mediterranean & North America

eeSea Signals

CMA - AMERIGO | COSCO - MENA | HL - AL6 | ONE - AL6 | OOCL - ATM1 | YML - AL6 | ZIM - ZCI - Description and Timeline of Version Changes
CMA - AMERIGO | COSCO - MENA | HL - AL6 | ONE - AL6 | OOCL - ATM1 | YML - AL6 | ZIM - ZCI - New ONE - AT4 Version 14 Proforma
Salerno Inbound/Outbound Calendar
Miami Inbound/Outbound Calendar
Salerno to Miami TrueTransit Options + Reliablility Benchmarking
All ONE Participating Services by Trade, Port, Average Vessel Size - Tableau Permission Required
Italy Global Port Connectivity + Proforma Transit Times - Tableau Permission Required

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 27

12:13

Fincantieri and Saudi Arabia sign MoU to advance maritime technology

11:52

Ship recycling market stagnates despite growing supply

11:31

China's overseas contracted projects hit a record high in 2024

10:44

Kongsberg Maritime secures propulsion and manoeuvring contract for Indonesian Navy's new Fast Attack Craft

10:26

Rolls-Royce powers world’s fastest offshore crew transfer vessels

2025 January 26

16:17

Prysmian drops plan to build a subsea cable factory in Massachusetts

14:31

CMA CGM introduces feeder service BLX

14:02

Sulmara assists fuel recovery op from typhoon-struck cargo ship

12:08

Freija pressing on with development of e-methane facility in Finland

10:11

Mazagon Dock to erect India's largest floating dry dock at Nhava near Mumbai to expand capacity

2025 January 25

14:07

Dredgers gather at China's Tianjin port for winter maintenance

13:43

ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy kick off drilling work off the coasts of Cyprus and Egypt

11:53

Redningsselskapet to deploy Hefring Marine tech for Norwegian search and rescue

09:58

ContiOcean successfully delivered its first ship waste heat recovery system

2025 January 24

18:00

Maersk maintains Africa route despite Houthi ceasefire

17:17

Hudong-Zhonghua launches second 23,000-TEU LNG carrier for CMA CGM

17:00

Hanwha Ocean posts strong 2024 results

16:42

Copenhagen Malmö Port targets over 1 mln cruise passengers in 2025

16:19

Vopak commissions E-boiler in Port of Rotterdam

15:56

Global Energy Transition Forum launched in Davos

15:24

WinGD successfully tests ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engine

14:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivers its 300th vessel

14:08

Dry Bulk Shipping Index plunges to 23-month low

13:44

EU ETS Expansion and FuelEU Maritime to test shipping in 2025 - experts

13:24

Houthi ceasefire could slash freight prices by 25%: DP World exec

12:48

DNV, HD Hyundai Mipo and KSOE sign MoU on new standards for using digital twins to test electric propulsion systems

12:21

IACS publishes new guidelines to enhance surveyor safety

11:48

HD Hyundai completes factory acceptance test for world's most powerful 4-stroke dual-fuel engine

11:20

EU and industry associations call for modernized customs operations

10:49

MOL sgns long-term charter for 3 VLECs to serve SCG Chemicals