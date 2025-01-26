Prysmian drops plan to build a subsea cable factory in Massachusetts

Prysmian has informed local authorities in Somerset, Massachusetts, about the company’s decision not to move forward with the factory for offshore wind power cables that was planned to be built at Brayton Point on a site that previously housed a coal-fired power plant which was shut down in 2017, Offshore Energy reports.

According to Prysmian, its entire multi-billion-euro backlog of subsea transmission projects was in Europe and in the U.S., the company will focus on opportunities driven by developments such as data centres and the overall increase in energy demand.

The Italy-based global power cable manufacturer announced the plans for the manufacturing facility for subsea transmission cables in 2021 when the company secured conditional contracts for the Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects, now collectively called New England Wind.

In early 2022, Prysmian said it signed a purchase agreement with Commercial Development Company (CDC) for the Brayton Point site and that the factory, which would produce export cables for Commonwealth Wind as the first project, represented a $200 million (around €191 million) investment.