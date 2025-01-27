  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Rolls-Royce powers world’s fastest offshore crew transfer vessels

2025 January 27   10:26

offshore

Rolls-Royce powers world’s fastest offshore crew transfer vessels

The Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has commissioned a series of three new offshore supply vessels with a maximum speed of over 53 knots - the fastest of their kind in the world, according to Rolls-Royce's release.

Each vessel is powered by four 16-cylinder mtu Series 2000M72 engines from Rolls-Royce. The vessels will be used by a national oil company in Africa for passenger transfer to offshore platforms and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels. With a maximum speed of over 53 knots the three new offshore supply vessels, built by Strategic Marine, are the fastest of their kind in the world. Each vessel is powered by four 16-cylinder mtu Series 2000M72 engines from Rolls-Royce with 5,760 kW (more than 90 km/h) of power each.

mtu engines have made a significant contribution to the goal to maximize the cruising and top speed of the ship due to their unique power-to-weight ratio. To enable fast and safe passenger transfer to offshore platforms, the 35-meter-long vessels have been designed as so-called “Surface Effect Ships” (SES). SES uses air-cushion technology within a catamaran hull form. This design was used for the first time in the offshore oil and gas industry. The boats have an optimized power-to-weight ratio and use powerful fans to generate an air cushion between the hulls that minimizes hull drag and resistance.

Combined with the mtu propulsion package (each delivering 5,760 kW of power), the vessels can travel at much higher speeds than conventional monohulls and catamarans, with consumption remaining at the same per hour of operations. The high speed of well over 50 knots (more than 90 km/h) ensures shorter transit times, while the low hull resistance saves fuel and reduces emissions.

Surface Effect Ships are air-cushion technology within a catamaran hull form. The boats have an optimized power-to-weight ratio and use powerful fans to generate an air cushion between the hulls that minimizes hull drag and resistance. This, combined with the mtu propulsion package allows the vessels to travel at much higher speeds than conventional monohulls and catamarans whilst consumptions remain the same per hour of operations.

Topics:

offshore

Rolls-Royce

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 27

12:13

Fincantieri and Saudi Arabia sign MoU to advance maritime technology

11:52

Ship recycling market stagnates despite growing supply

11:31

China's overseas contracted projects hit a record high in 2024

10:44

Kongsberg Maritime secures propulsion and manoeuvring contract for Indonesian Navy's new Fast Attack Craft

2025 January 26

16:17

Prysmian drops plan to build a subsea cable factory in Massachusetts

15:43

ONE's Transatlantic AT4 (AL6) service update provides unique connections to Italy

14:31

CMA CGM introduces feeder service BLX

14:02

Sulmara assists fuel recovery op from typhoon-struck cargo ship

12:08

Freija pressing on with development of e-methane facility in Finland

10:11

Mazagon Dock to erect India's largest floating dry dock at Nhava near Mumbai to expand capacity

2025 January 25

14:07

Dredgers gather at China's Tianjin port for winter maintenance

13:43

ExxonMobil, QatarEnergy kick off drilling work off the coasts of Cyprus and Egypt

11:53

Redningsselskapet to deploy Hefring Marine tech for Norwegian search and rescue

09:58

ContiOcean successfully delivered its first ship waste heat recovery system

2025 January 24

18:00

Maersk maintains Africa route despite Houthi ceasefire

17:17

Hudong-Zhonghua launches second 23,000-TEU LNG carrier for CMA CGM

17:00

Hanwha Ocean posts strong 2024 results

16:42

Copenhagen Malmö Port targets over 1 mln cruise passengers in 2025

16:19

Vopak commissions E-boiler in Port of Rotterdam

15:56

Global Energy Transition Forum launched in Davos

15:24

WinGD successfully tests ammonia-fuelled X-DF-A engine

14:41

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding delivers its 300th vessel

14:08

Dry Bulk Shipping Index plunges to 23-month low

13:44

EU ETS Expansion and FuelEU Maritime to test shipping in 2025 - experts

13:24

Houthi ceasefire could slash freight prices by 25%: DP World exec

12:48

DNV, HD Hyundai Mipo and KSOE sign MoU on new standards for using digital twins to test electric propulsion systems

12:21

IACS publishes new guidelines to enhance surveyor safety

11:48

HD Hyundai completes factory acceptance test for world's most powerful 4-stroke dual-fuel engine

11:20

EU and industry associations call for modernized customs operations

10:49

MOL sgns long-term charter for 3 VLECs to serve SCG Chemicals