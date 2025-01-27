Rolls-Royce powers world’s fastest offshore crew transfer vessels

The Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has commissioned a series of three new offshore supply vessels with a maximum speed of over 53 knots - the fastest of their kind in the world, according to Rolls-Royce's release.

Each vessel is powered by four 16-cylinder mtu Series 2000M72 engines from Rolls-Royce. The vessels will be used by a national oil company in Africa for passenger transfer to offshore platforms and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels. With a maximum speed of over 53 knots the three new offshore supply vessels, built by Strategic Marine, are the fastest of their kind in the world. Each vessel is powered by four 16-cylinder mtu Series 2000M72 engines from Rolls-Royce with 5,760 kW (more than 90 km/h) of power each.

mtu engines have made a significant contribution to the goal to maximize the cruising and top speed of the ship due to their unique power-to-weight ratio. To enable fast and safe passenger transfer to offshore platforms, the 35-meter-long vessels have been designed as so-called “Surface Effect Ships” (SES). SES uses air-cushion technology within a catamaran hull form. This design was used for the first time in the offshore oil and gas industry. The boats have an optimized power-to-weight ratio and use powerful fans to generate an air cushion between the hulls that minimizes hull drag and resistance.

Combined with the mtu propulsion package (each delivering 5,760 kW of power), the vessels can travel at much higher speeds than conventional monohulls and catamarans, with consumption remaining at the same per hour of operations. The high speed of well over 50 knots (more than 90 km/h) ensures shorter transit times, while the low hull resistance saves fuel and reduces emissions.

