Hong Kong and Portsmouth welcome first LNG bunkering operations

Asian shipping hub Hong Kong and the UK channel port of Portsmouth have successfully hosted their inaugural LNG bunkering operations, according to TradeWinds.

In Hong Kong, the 8,500-cbm LNG bunker vessel Xin Ao Pu Tuo Hao supplied LNG to the Zim-owned 8,200-teu LNG dual-fuel container ship Zim Amber at South Cheung Chau Anchorage, with an estimated 5,000 cubic meters of LNG transferred.

In the UK, the 6,000-cbm LNGBV Optimus delivered LNG to Brittany Ferries' new 1,310-passenger, LNG hybrid-electric ferry Saint-Malo, marking Portsmouth's first LNG bunkering operation.

These developments come as Taiwanese liner company Evergreen Marine Corp. is reportedly reconsidering its fuel choice for an upcoming series of 11 ultra-large container ships, potentially favoring LNG over methanol.

According to classification society DNV, 641 LNG-fueled ships were in operation at the end of 2024, a figure expected to double by the end of the decade as newbuilds are delivered.