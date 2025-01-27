Baleària unveils 100% electric ferries for Spain-Morocco green corridor

Baleària presented the first green corridor between Spain and Morocco, to be operated by two 100% electric zero-emission fast ferries. These sister ships will connect Tarifa and Tangier Ville, according to the company's release.

"This is a pioneering and technologically advanced public-private project," explained Baleària President Adolfo Utor. Last December, Baleària was awarded the tender by the Bay of Algeciras Port Authority (APBA) to manage the route for the next 15 years, prioritizing sustainability and innovation.

These two catamarans will be built at Armon Shipyards, equipped with 16 MW of electrical power and 11,500 kWh batteries, allowing for the entire crossing with zero emissions. The batteries will be recharged during the one-hour stopover in each port using 8 MWh batteries installed at both locations, along with onshore power supplies. Innovative robotic arms will facilitate rapid charging through the OPS (Onshore Power Supply) connection.

The catamarans will have a beam of 25 meters, capacity for 804 passengers and 225 cars, and a maximum speed of 26 knots. Baleària has a fleet strategy focused on eco-efficient ships, with 11 gas-powered vessels and two existing electric vessels.