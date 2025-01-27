  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World, A.P. Moller-Maersk plan big investments in Bangladesh's ports

2025 January 27   17:00

ports

DP World, A.P. Moller-Maersk plan big investments in Bangladesh's ports

DP World and A.P. Moller-Maersk, two of the world's largest port handling companies, have expressed interest in significant investments in Bangladesh's shipping industry. This collaboration aims to aid Bangladesh in constructing new ports along the Bay of Bengal coast and transforming the country into a major global export hub.  

During a meeting at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Robert Maersk Uggla, Chair of A.P. Moller-Maersk, presented their proposals.

DP World has expressed interest in investing in the New Mooring Container Terminal near Chittagong Port. DP World's CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, emphasized DP World's prior interest in investing in Bangladesh in 2022, which was reportedly rejected by the prior government. In addition to the New Mooring Container Terminal, DP World is also keen on establishing digital online customs procedures at Chittagong Port.

A.P. Moller-Maersk, represented by its Chair Robert Maersk Uggla, has set its sights on developing Laldia container terminal, situated near Chittagong Port, into a green port.

Topics:

Maersk

DP World

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 28

18:02

CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

17:34

Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

17:20

Germany's indirect Russian LNG imports surge via European ports

17:00

Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

16:25

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

16:05

DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

15:33

China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

15:12

Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

14:52

GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

14:22

Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

13:29

Fire on bulk carrier "Firuze G" in Samsun port extinguished after 2.5 hours

13:06

Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

12:41

IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

12:21

Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel

11:40

UK’s Tidal Transit signs MoU to develop offshore support vessels for South Korea

11:05

Seaspan Energy receives third 7,600m³ LNG bunker vessel from CIMC SOE

10:33

SEAONICS secures contract for five newbuild offshore vessels

10:12

Penta-Ocean and Fuyo Lease announce joint ownership of world’s largest offshore wind construction vessels

09:25

Hafnia and SOCATRA celebrate first dual-fuel methanol MR tanker

2025 January 27

18:00

Indonesia and India agreed to deepen and expand maritime cooperation

17:42

Aurora Offshore welcomes two vessels from Siem Offshore

16:35

NYK Group unveils plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

16:05

Swedish authorities board ship after Baltic Sea cable breach

15:39

SGS and Bureau Veritas end $30 bln merger talks

15:26

LSMGO bunker barge returns to Kaohsiung after undergoing maintenance

14:55

Baleària unveils 100% electric ferries for Spain-Morocco green corridor

14:07

Hong Kong and Portsmouth welcome first LNG bunkering operations

13:44

First China-Europe Express cargo ship completes maiden voyage

13:24

COSCO SHIPPING plans to expand fleet with RMB8 bln A-share offering

12:13

Fincantieri and Saudi Arabia sign MoU to advance maritime technology