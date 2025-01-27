DP World, A.P. Moller-Maersk plan big investments in Bangladesh's ports

DP World and A.P. Moller-Maersk, two of the world's largest port handling companies, have expressed interest in significant investments in Bangladesh's shipping industry. This collaboration aims to aid Bangladesh in constructing new ports along the Bay of Bengal coast and transforming the country into a major global export hub.

During a meeting at the World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, and Robert Maersk Uggla, Chair of A.P. Moller-Maersk, presented their proposals.

DP World has expressed interest in investing in the New Mooring Container Terminal near Chittagong Port. DP World's CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, emphasized DP World's prior interest in investing in Bangladesh in 2022, which was reportedly rejected by the prior government. In addition to the New Mooring Container Terminal, DP World is also keen on establishing digital online customs procedures at Chittagong Port.

A.P. Moller-Maersk, represented by its Chair Robert Maersk Uggla, has set its sights on developing Laldia container terminal, situated near Chittagong Port, into a green port.