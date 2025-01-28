Hafnia and SOCATRA celebrate first dual-fuel methanol MR tanker

Hafnia, in collaboration with its joint-venture partner SOCATRA of France, recently celebrated the naming ceremony of the Ecomar Gascogne, the first of four dual-fuel Methanol Chemical IMO II Medium-Range (MR) newbuilds, at Guangzhou Shipyard International, according to Hafnia's release.

This new fleet is designed to operate on both conventional fuel and methanol. The remaining three vessels are slated for delivery throughout 2025 and 2026. TotalEnergies has secured a multi-year time charter for all four vessels.