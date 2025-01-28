UK’s Tidal Transit signs MoU to develop offshore support vessels for South Korea

Tidal Transit, a UK-based supplier of purpose-designed crew transfer vessels (CTVs) for the offshore wind industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Britoil Offshore Services (Singapore) and Sky Offshore (South Korea) to develop, fund, build, and operate offshore support vessels for South Korea’s offshore wind sector, according to the company's release.

This partnership aims to support South Korea’s ambitious goal of achieving 14.3 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind capacity by 2030.

“South Korea is fast becoming a major hub for offshore wind, and this new venture with Britoil and Sky Offshore will enable us to leverage our combined decades of experience to respond effectively to upcoming tenders,” said Leo Hambro, Director at Tidal Transit.

Tidal Transit brings extensive expertise from its operations in the UK and European offshore wind markets, while Britoil Offshore Services offers a strong track record in the offshore energy sector.

The collaboration will focus on developing advanced offshore support vessels tailored to the unique demands of South Korea’s offshore wind projects. This includes crew transfer vessels, service operation vessels (SOVs), and other specialized assets.