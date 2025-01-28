Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel

Huisman has secured contract with Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd. to deliver a 5,000mt Tub Mounted Crane and an integrated monopile handling system, including a Motion Compensated Pile Gripper, for a new heavy lift vessel, according to the company's release.

Developed in collaboration with Penta-Ocean Construction and vessel designer Ulstein, this innovative equipment will be the first of its kind, designed specifically for Japan’s offshore wind market.

The 5,000mt active heave-compensated Tub Mounted Crane features a dual main hoist and Universal Quick Connector, enabling efficient and safe tool changes to reduce cycle time and safety risks. The crane’s compact tail swing, lack of counterweight, and full revolving capacity optimize deck space and operational efficiency.

The Motion Compensated Pile Gripper is designed for the installation of large-diameter, variable-length monopiles over the vessel’s unique U-shaped stern. The integrated upending system allows direct handling from storage to installation, minimizing lifting operations and improving workability.

The collaboration represents Huisman’s entry into the Japanese market, following previous deliveries such as an 800mt Pedestal Mounted Crane and a 1,600mt Leg Encircling Crane.