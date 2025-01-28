IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

The International Hydrographic Organization Nautical Information Provision Work Group (IHO NIPWG) has unanimously endorsed the new Guide for Nautical Data 2.1.

This guide, developed with input from International Harbour Masters Association (IHMA) members globally, aims to bolster the cooperation between hydrographic offices and port authorities in fulfilling their responsibilities under the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) SOLAS Chapter V, Regulation 9.

SOLAS Chapter V, Regulation 9 mandates the collection, maintenance, and dissemination of vital navigational information, including nautical charts and sailing directions. The regulation emphasizes the need for coordinated efforts between hydrographic offices and port authorities to ensure the timely and accurate provision of this information.

The International Harbour Masters Association (IHMA) is a professional organization representing harbor masters and other maritime professionals responsible for the safe, secure, efficient, and environmentally sound operation of ports and harbors worldwide. The IHMA's primary focus is on ensuring the safe movement of vessels within port areas. This includes managing vessel traffic, coordinating with pilots, and overseeing navigational safety.