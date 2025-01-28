Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings has announced the successful delivery of its first 36,000 CBM dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas (LEG) carrier, the "BRILLIANT FUTURE," to a Norwegian client. The vessel embarked on its maiden voyage on January 17th, according to the company's release.

The "BRILLIANT FUTURE" features an optimized structural design for enhanced port adaptability and cargo space utilization. Its three large type-C tanks increase cargo capacity by 12%. The vessel is powered by advanced dual-fuel engines and efficient propulsion systems, delivering high performance with low emissions.