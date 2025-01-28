CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

CMA CGM has announced the implementation of an Overweight Surcharge (OWS) for dry cargo shipments from the Mediterranean to East Africa, effective January 24, 2025, until further notice.

The surcharge applies to 20' dry containers with a gross weight equal to or exceeding 22 tons and is set at USD 200 per container. The new surcharge will impact shipments originating from the West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, and Adriatic regions, with destinations in East Africa.

The surcharge applies exclusively to dry cargo, with the USD 200 fee per 20' dry container aimed at offsetting the increased costs of handling and shipping overweight loads.