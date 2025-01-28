China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

Asso.subsea has officially signed a contract for the construction of its state-of-the-art DP-2 Cable Laying Vessel, Althea, according to the company's release.

Althea will be constructed at the renowned China Merchants Heavy Industry shipyard in Shenzhen, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. The vessel boasts a cable handling capacity of up to 12,000 tons, distributed across 1, 2, or 3 carousel divisions, enabling seamless multi-section cable laying operations.

Designed to operate in draughts as shallow as 4.5 meters in full DP-2 mode, even with over 50% of its maximum cable payload, Althea provides access to intertidal zones and areas where conventional vessels cannot operate. The vessel is equipped with nine thrusters and four spud-cans, ensuring reliable station-keeping and redundancy in both deep and shallow-water environments. Its design incorporates sustainability features, including a hybrid diesel and battery power generation system, methanol-ready engines compatible with biofuels, and compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emission standards.

The vessel also includes cold ironing capabilities and energy-saving features, setting new benchmarks for eco-friendly marine operations. With accommodation for 120 people, Althea provides modern, high-standard welfare facilities to support extended projects in remote locations.