Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

Maritime Robotics, a provider of uncrewed surface vessel (USV) technology, has delivered two USVs to DEME, a global solutions provider in the maritime sector, according to Maritime Robotics's release.

The delivery includes the 2-meter Otter USV and the 6-meter Mariner USV, designed to support a range of maritime operations, from coastal surveys to offshore missions.

The Otter USV, a fully electric catamaran, is tailored for data acquisition in sheltered, coastal, and shallow waters.

The Mariner USV, with its larger payload capacity and extended endurance, is equipped for more demanding offshore tasks.

The Otter USV is designed for precision in shallow and coastal waters, while the Mariner USV is built for adaptability and endurance in offshore environments. Both vessels feature energy-efficient and low-emission designs.

Maritime Robotics, established in 2005, specializes in autonomous navigation systems and USVs for applications such as marine mapping, environmental monitoring, and inspection. DEME, with nearly 150 years of experience, is a leader in offshore energy, dredging, and marine infrastructure, focusing on sustainable solutions for global challenges.