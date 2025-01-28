GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

GTT has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of three new Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs), according to GTT's release.

The vessels, each with a capacity of 100,000 m³, will be the largest VLECs in the world and will feature GTT’s Mark III membrane containment system. The VLECs will be capable of transporting various types of liquefied gases, including ethane, ethylene, propane, butane, LPG, and propylene.

The design achieves a 2,000 m³ increase in cargo tank capacity compared to the previous 98,000 m³ VLECs, while maintaining the same overall vessel dimensions. This optimization enhances operational efficiency without compromising on space or performance.

Deliveries of the three vessels are scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.