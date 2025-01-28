DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

DP World and NSW Ports have announced a joint investment of A$400 million to expand the rail terminal at Port Botany in Sydney, according to DP World's release.

The project, set to commence in June 2025 and take two years to complete, will more than double the terminal’s annual rail capacity from 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 1 million TEUs. The expansion includes the addition of five new rail sidings to accommodate 600-meter-long regional trains.

NSW Ports is contributing A$148 million to the project, which will service both the Container Terminal and the adjacent Logistics Park, one of Australia’s largest port-centric logistics facilities.

Port Botany is uniquely positioned as the only port in Australia with on-dock rail at all three of its container terminals.

Port Botany is New South Wales’ primary container port, handling 2.8 million TEUs annually and contributing A$10.7 billion to the state’s Gross State Product each year. The port is also home to DP World’s Sydney Logistics Park, a 20-hectare facility with a capacity of over 18,500 TEUs, offering services such as warehousing, bonded storage, and container maintenance.