  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

2025 January 28   16:05

ports

DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

DP World and NSW Ports have announced a joint investment of A$400 million to expand the rail terminal at Port Botany in Sydney, according to DP World's release.

The project, set to commence in June 2025 and take two years to complete, will more than double the terminal’s annual rail capacity from 400,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 1 million TEUs. The expansion includes the addition of five new rail sidings to accommodate 600-meter-long regional trains.

NSW Ports is contributing A$148 million to the project, which will service both the Container Terminal and the adjacent Logistics Park, one of Australia’s largest port-centric logistics facilities.

Port Botany is uniquely positioned as the only port in Australia with on-dock rail at all three of its container terminals.

Port Botany is New South Wales’ primary container port, handling 2.8 million TEUs annually and contributing A$10.7 billion to the state’s Gross State Product each year. The port is also home to DP World’s Sydney Logistics Park, a 20-hectare facility with a capacity of over 18,500 TEUs, offering services such as warehousing, bonded storage, and container maintenance.

Topics:

DP World

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 28

18:02

CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

17:34

Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

17:20

Germany's indirect Russian LNG imports surge via European ports

17:00

Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

16:25

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

15:33

China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

15:12

Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

14:52

GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

14:22

Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

13:29

Fire on bulk carrier "Firuze G" in Samsun port extinguished after 2.5 hours

13:06

Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

12:41

IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

12:21

Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel

11:40

UK’s Tidal Transit signs MoU to develop offshore support vessels for South Korea

11:05

Seaspan Energy receives third 7,600m³ LNG bunker vessel from CIMC SOE

10:33

SEAONICS secures contract for five newbuild offshore vessels

10:12

Penta-Ocean and Fuyo Lease announce joint ownership of world’s largest offshore wind construction vessels

09:25

Hafnia and SOCATRA celebrate first dual-fuel methanol MR tanker

2025 January 27

18:00

Indonesia and India agreed to deepen and expand maritime cooperation

17:42

Aurora Offshore welcomes two vessels from Siem Offshore

17:00

DP World, A.P. Moller-Maersk plan big investments in Bangladesh's ports

16:35

NYK Group unveils plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

16:05

Swedish authorities board ship after Baltic Sea cable breach

15:39

SGS and Bureau Veritas end $30 bln merger talks

15:26

LSMGO bunker barge returns to Kaohsiung after undergoing maintenance

14:55

Baleària unveils 100% electric ferries for Spain-Morocco green corridor

14:07

Hong Kong and Portsmouth welcome first LNG bunkering operations

13:44

First China-Europe Express cargo ship completes maiden voyage

13:24

COSCO SHIPPING plans to expand fleet with RMB8 bln A-share offering

12:13

Fincantieri and Saudi Arabia sign MoU to advance maritime technology