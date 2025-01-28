Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

Van Oord, in partnership with ZEDHub, Smart Delta Drechtsteden, the Municipality of Dordrecht, and the Port of Rotterdam, has successfully concluded a pilot project utilizing the fully electrified crane vessel Christiaan P, according to the company's release.

This initiative marks the first instance of a dredging vessel operating entirely emission-free, providing critical insights for the maritime industry’s shift toward sustainable practices.

The pilot, conducted in the seaport of Dordrecht, was partially funded by the Regio Deal Drechtsteden-Gorinchem.

The Christiaan P., owned by Van Oord’s subsidiary Paans Van Oord, is typically deployed for dredging and marine engineering projects, including shore protection and revetment installations. For the pilot, the vessel underwent significant modifications: its diesel engines were replaced with electric motors, and its crane was upgraded to an electric version. To power the vessel, two DENS Powerhub mobile battery systems, each with a capacity of 870 kWh, were installed. These batteries were charged overnight using shore power provided by the Municipality of Dordrecht. Additionally, a Nexus fuel cell and a hydrogen storage container were integrated to enable battery charging when shore power was unavailable.

During the pilot, researchers evaluated the efficiency and effectiveness of battery-electric dredging. Key measurements included energy consumption during sailing at varying speeds, as well as during light and heavy dredging operations. Tests also assessed battery charging via shore power and the ship’s onboard generator, as well as the feasibility of continuous charging using hydrogen.

ZEDHub (Zero Emission Dredging Hub) is a partnership of leading companies, knowledge institutions, and government bodies. Through open innovation, ZEDHub aims to enable the transition to zero-emission dredging by 2030, leveraging advanced technologies, regulatory frameworks, and financial models.