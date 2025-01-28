Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

Stolt-Nielsen Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd., will acquire all shares of Avenir LNG Limited currently held by Golar LNG Limited and Aequitas Limited.

The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, will increase Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd.’s ownership in Avenir LNG to approximately 94.37% of the outstanding shares and voting rights, according to the company's release.

Avenir LNG, a leader in small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, operates a fleet of five modern small-scale LNG bunkering vessels, with two additional vessels under construction. The company plays a key role in supporting the marine energy transition by providing LNG solutions for maritime, industrial, and power generation markets.

Following the completion of the transaction, Stolt-Nielsen Gas Ltd. plans to make an offer to acquire the remaining shares of Avenir LNG from other shareholders.