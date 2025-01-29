Libya protests halt oil shipments from key eastern ports

Oil loadings from Libya’s key eastern ports, Ras Lanuf and Es Sider, were halted on Tuesday following protests led by the Oil Crescent Region Movement. The disruptions threaten approximately 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude exports, underscoring ongoing instability in the North African nation. Together, the two ports account for a significant portion of Libya’s daily crude exports, which stood at 1.2 million bpd in December, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking data.

The protests, which began early Tuesday, prevented the loading of a tanker at Es Sider, according to sources familiar with the matter. Ras Lanuf, which handles around 130,000-140,000 bpd, was also affected.

Libya’s oil industry has faced repeated disruptions since the ouster of former leader Moammar Al Qaddafi in 2011, with political factions and armed groups frequently targeting production and export facilities. The country remains divided between an internationally recognized government in the west and a rival administration in the east, led by military commander Khalifa Haftar.

The Oil Crescent Region Movement, which organized the protests, has demanded the relocation of five state-run energy companies’ headquarters from Tripoli to the Oil Crescent region, where the firms operate. The group also called for improved living conditions and a fairer distribution of resources. In a statement on January 5, the group issued a two-week ultimatum to the National Oil Corporation (NOC), warning of further disruptions if their demands were not met.

On January 27, the NOC reported Libya’s total crude production at 1.41 million bpd, close to its pre-civil war levels.