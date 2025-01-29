  1. Home
2025 January 29   11:40

ports

DEME secures contract to build access channel linking port of Le Havre with Seine river

DEME, in partnership with TERELIAN, part of the VINCI group, has secured a sizable contract to boost Le Havre’s Port 2000 connectivity and operational capacity, according to the company's release.

A new access will be created through an 1,800-meter-long channel, protected by a breakwater. Port 2000 can accommodate the world’s largest vessels and serves as a key hub for international trade and logistics within the HAROPA port network, including the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris. This contract also marks a return to Le Havre for DEME, as the company played a key role in the original construction of Port 2000.

DEME will deploy several dredging vessels from its specialist fleet, with preparations in full swing and project completion scheduled for early 2028.

By linking Port 2000 to the historic port and the Seine basin, this project, also known as La Chatière, will enhance the region’s competitiveness and contribute to France’s ambitions to promote inland waterways and sustainable waterborne transport. The new channel will give river barges direct access to the terminal in all weather and tidal conditions.

DEME is a leading contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and deep-sea mineral harvesting. The company can build on nearly 150 years of experience and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

