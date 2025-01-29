  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports 2.3% throughput growth in 2024

2025 January 29   12:01

ports

Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports 2.3% throughput growth in 2024

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges has announced a 2.3% increase in total throughput for 2024, reaching 278 million tons, despite facing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. Container throughput was a key driver of this growth, with an 8.9% increase in tonnage and an 8.1% rise in TEUs.

Reefer containers also saw growth, increasing by 9.2%. Conventional general cargo maintained the status quo (0.1%), with growth in iron and steel throughput (+3.7%) while other product groups declined. RoRo throughput declined 3.4% by 2024, driven by a decline in auto throughput (-10.3%). Dry bulk throughput increased slightly by 0.4%. Coal fell sharply (-35.4%), but fertilisers compensated with 22.9% growth. Liquid bulk experienced a 5.8% decline, mainly due to reduced demand for diesel (-22.3%) and LNG (-21.9%). Chemicals, on the other hand, grew strongly (+14.8%), helped by an increase in biofuels (+60.1%), and despite continued pressure on the European chemicals sector.

In 2024, 20,195 seagoing vessels called at Port of Antwerp-Bruges, a slight increase of 0.2%. Zeebrugge welcomed 187 cruise ships and 557,000 passengers in 2024.

Topics:

Port of Antwerp-Bruges

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

16:24

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

15:44

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

13:11

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023

12:51

India's major ports record 3.2 pc rise in cargo in December 2024

11:40

DEME secures contract to build access channel linking port of Le Havre with Seine river

11:02

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes

10:45

Allseas' Lorelay completes pipeline project in Trinidad

10:23

ACWA Power and Snam sign MoU for green hydrogen and ammonia collaboration

09:59

Libya protests halt oil shipments from key eastern ports

2025 January 28

18:02

CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

17:34

Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

17:20

Germany's indirect Russian LNG imports surge via European ports

17:00

Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

16:25

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

16:05

DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

15:33

China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

15:12

Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

14:52

GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

14:22

Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

13:29

Fire on bulk carrier "Firuze G" in Samsun port extinguished after 2.5 hours

13:06

Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

12:41

IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

12:21

Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel