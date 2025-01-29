Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports 2.3% throughput growth in 2024

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges has announced a 2.3% increase in total throughput for 2024, reaching 278 million tons, despite facing geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. Container throughput was a key driver of this growth, with an 8.9% increase in tonnage and an 8.1% rise in TEUs.

Reefer containers also saw growth, increasing by 9.2%. Conventional general cargo maintained the status quo (0.1%), with growth in iron and steel throughput (+3.7%) while other product groups declined. RoRo throughput declined 3.4% by 2024, driven by a decline in auto throughput (-10.3%). Dry bulk throughput increased slightly by 0.4%. Coal fell sharply (-35.4%), but fertilisers compensated with 22.9% growth. Liquid bulk experienced a 5.8% decline, mainly due to reduced demand for diesel (-22.3%) and LNG (-21.9%). Chemicals, on the other hand, grew strongly (+14.8%), helped by an increase in biofuels (+60.1%), and despite continued pressure on the European chemicals sector.

In 2024, 20,195 seagoing vessels called at Port of Antwerp-Bruges, a slight increase of 0.2%. Zeebrugge welcomed 187 cruise ships and 557,000 passengers in 2024.