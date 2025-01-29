  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023

2025 January 29   13:11

shipping

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023

In 2023, the number of vessels handling freight or embarking and disembarking passengers in the main EU ports was estimated to be 2.2 million, an increase of 1.5% from the previous year, according to Eurostat's release. 

Greece had the highest number of port calls with 477 115 vessels, followed by Italy (449 131 vessels) and Denmark (322 230 vessels). At the other end of the scale, Slovenia (1 760 vessels), Cyprus (2 090 vessels) and Bulgaria (2 851 vessels) reported the lowest numbers.

Compared with 2013, 12 out of the 22 reporting EU countries registered increases in the number of vessels calling at ports. The largest increases were observed in Malta (+100.8%), Croatia (+40.3%) and Spain (+31.0%). By contrast, the biggest decline was reported in Finland (-26.6%), Latvia (-24.3%) and Bulgaria (-21.2%).  Vessels calling at ports, % change, from 2013 to 2023.

In 2023, the average gross vessel size calling at the main EU ports was 8 058 tonnes, up 5.2% compared with 2022 (7 662 T). Compared with 2013, the average size increased by 18.1%. Belgium registered the largest average size of vessels at main ports in 2023 (32 446 T), followed by Slovenia (29 578 T) and France (29 173 T), while the lowest average gross tonnage was in Croatia (1 533 T), Greece (3 264 T) and Denmark (3 573 T). Compared with 2022, Italy registered the biggest increase in average vessel size calling at ports (+25.6%) ahead of Bulgaria (+15.4%) and Romania (14.6%), whereas Malta (-6.1%), Denmark (-3.8%) and Latvia (-1.6%) saw the biggest fall.

Overall, 19 EU countries recorded increases in the average size of vessels compared with 2022, while this number reaches 20 countries when comparing with 2013.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

16:24

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

15:44

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

12:51

India's major ports record 3.2 pc rise in cargo in December 2024

12:01

Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports 2.3% throughput growth in 2024

11:40

DEME secures contract to build access channel linking port of Le Havre with Seine river

11:02

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes

10:45

Allseas' Lorelay completes pipeline project in Trinidad

10:23

ACWA Power and Snam sign MoU for green hydrogen and ammonia collaboration

09:59

Libya protests halt oil shipments from key eastern ports

2025 January 28

18:02

CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

17:34

Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

17:20

Germany's indirect Russian LNG imports surge via European ports

17:00

Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

16:25

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

16:05

DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

15:33

China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

15:12

Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

14:52

GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

14:22

Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

13:29

Fire on bulk carrier "Firuze G" in Samsun port extinguished after 2.5 hours

13:06

Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

12:41

IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

12:21

Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel