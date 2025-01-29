Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

Global liner schedule reliability decreased slightly in December 2024, dropping 0.9 percentage points month-over-month to 53.8%, according to the latest Global Liner Performance (GLP) report from Sea-Intelligence.

Throughout 2024, schedule reliability has largely fluctuated between 50% and 55%. Year-over-year, December 2024's reliability was 3.0 percentage points lower than the same month in 2023. The average delay for late vessel arrivals decreased by 0.23 days month-over-month to 5.28 days, the lowest delay figure since July 2024. Year-over-year, the average delay was 0.12 days lower.

Among the top 13 carriers, Maersk was the most reliable in December 2024, with a schedule reliability of 60.4%. Six carriers had reliability between 50% and 60%, while the remaining six were between 47% and 50%. Wan Hai was the least reliable carrier at 47.9%. The difference in reliability between the most and least reliable carrier narrowed to under 13 percentage points in December.

Four of the top 13 carriers saw month-over-month improvements, with ZIM showing the largest increase of 6.0 percentage points. Year-over-year, six carriers improved reliability, while Evergreen experienced a double-digit decline.