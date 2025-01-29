  1. Home
2025 January 29   13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

The crew of the Hong Kong-flagged container ship ASL Bauhinia abandoned the vessel after it caught fire in the Red Sea on Tuesday, according to two maritime sources. The cause of the fire remains unclear. The incident occurred approximately 225 kilometers (140 miles) off the coast of Hodeida, Yemen, in an area controlled by Houthi rebels. The crew was rescued by another vessel and is reported to be safe.

The ASL Bauhinia, managed by Shanghai-based Asean Seas Line, was en route from Jebel Ali port in Dubai to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, before it began drifting. The ship had advertised itself as being crewed entirely by Chinese mariners, a tactic used to avoid Houthi attacks in the region.

The Houthi militia, aligned with Iran, recently announced it would limit attacks on commercial vessels to those linked to Israel, provided a ceasefire in Gaza is fully implemented. However, commercial ship owners and insurers remain cautious, with many vessels still avoiding the Red Sea route due to ongoing risks.

Since the Houthi attacks began in November 2023, traffic through the Red Sea and Suez Canal has significantly decreased, with many ships diverting to the longer route around the southern tip of Africa.

The ASL Bauhinia was carrying cargo described as "dangerous," though further details were not immediately available. The ultimate owner of the vessel, CSSC Hong Kong Shipping Co. Ltd., could not be reached for comment.

The Red Sea, a critical corridor for global trade, has seen a 50% reduction in ship traffic due to the Houthi campaign, which has also raised concerns about environmental damage to coral and marine life. The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the shipping industry in the Red Sea, despite recent pledges by the Houthis to limit their attacks. Approximately $1 trillion worth of trade passes through the region annually, highlighting the economic impact of continued disruptions.

