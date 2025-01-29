  1. Home
  Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier "YODOHIME"

2025 January 29   14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

Norsepower announced the successful installation of one Norsepower Rotor Sail™ onboard the bulk carrier Yodohime (completed in February 2016), which was decided by IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. and Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. manufactured by Norsepower Oy Ltd.

The installation work was carried out at a dockyard in December 2024, and the first voyage after the installation was successfully completed this month.  

The 24m x 4m Norsepower Rotor Sail is a wind propulsion system which was installed on the forecastle deck of the vessel. It utilizes the latest AI technology to automatically control the rotation, direction, and speed of the rotor sail using real-time meteorological information, such as wind direction and wind speed, detected by sensors.  

The Magnus effect generated when wind meets the rotating cylindrical sail produces a powerful thrust which, in combination with the voyage optimization system, is expected to reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by approximately 6-10%.

