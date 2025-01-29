China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

The China Maritime Safety Administration (MSA) has announced a special inspection campaign targeting ship enclosed spaces, scheduled to run from 15 January to 14 October 2025, according to UKP&I Club. The campaign will apply to all vessels and waterborne facilities equipped with enclosed spaces that meet specific characteristics, including limited entry and exit openings, inadequate ventilation, and spaces not designed for continuous worker occupancy.

Common examples of enclosed spaces on ships include cargo holds, double bottom tanks, fuel tanks, ballast tanks, cargo pump rooms, cargo compressor rooms, cofferdams, void spaces, chain lockers, and adjacent unventilated areas.

The MSA has indicated that, in most cases, only one special inspection will be conducted per vessel during the campaign period. However, additional inspections may be required under specific circumstances, such as accidents resulting from unauthorized entry into enclosed spaces, identification of significant safety deficiencies, or credible reports of safety management issues.