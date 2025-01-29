Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

In 2024, Tallinn hosted 100 cruise calls, up from 90 calls in 2023, according to the company's release. Cruise lines are resuming the practice of booking calls two to three years in advance. The 2024 season saw strong demand with ships sailing at full capacity.

Major cruise lines, including TUI, AIDA, Celebrity, and P&O Cruises, brought the largest number of passengers to Tallinn. The top passenger nationalities were German (44%), USA (23%), UK (16%), Canada (4%), and Australia (3%). Growth has been observed in visitors from regions further afield, such as the USA, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and China.

The cruise season has also expanded, running from the end of April to mid-October. For the first time in a decade, the season extended into winter, with Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot docking twice in December.