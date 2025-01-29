  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

2025 January 29   15:44

hydrogen

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical announced the successful commissioning and performance testing of the world's largest all-electric ammonia cracking system in Ulsan, South Korea. Sumitomo Corporation of Americas and Sumitomo Corporation Korea provided logistical support for the project.

This follows successful testing of Syzygy's Rigel™ reactor cell for over 2500 hours at the company's demonstration facility in Houston, Texas.

The ammonia-cracking reactor cell achieved desired performance levels and operated flawlessly during testing at Lotte Chemical's site. The test demonstrated the viability of using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier, addressing the challenge of transporting hydrogen to energy-importing regions.

Testing phases, manipulating flow rate and light intensity, yielded best results of 11 kWh/kg, 81 percent energy efficiency, 99 percent conversion, and 290 kg/d of hydrogen. Syzygy anticipates achieving 8 kWh/kg of hydrogen at the cell level in future designs.

Topics:

hydrogen

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

16:24

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

13:11

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023

12:51

India's major ports record 3.2 pc rise in cargo in December 2024

12:01

Port of Antwerp-Bruges reports 2.3% throughput growth in 2024

11:40

DEME secures contract to build access channel linking port of Le Havre with Seine river

11:02

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes

10:45

Allseas' Lorelay completes pipeline project in Trinidad

10:23

ACWA Power and Snam sign MoU for green hydrogen and ammonia collaboration

09:59

Libya protests halt oil shipments from key eastern ports

2025 January 28

18:02

CMA CGM introduces Overweight Surcharge for dry cargo from Mediterranean to East Africa

17:34

Stolt-Nielsen to acquire majority stake in Avenir LNG

17:20

Germany's indirect Russian LNG imports surge via European ports

17:00

Van Oord completes first fully electrified dredging pilot with Christiaan P. vessel

16:25

Damen Shipyards delivers Germany’s first all-electric ferry

16:05

DP World and NSW Ports co-invest A$400 mln to expand rail capacity at Sydney’s Port Botany

15:33

China Merchants Heavy Industry to build advanced cable laying vessel for Asso.subsea

15:12

Yangzijiang delivers first dual-fuel liquefied ethylene gas carrier

14:52

GTT secures order from Samsung Heavy Industries for three VLEC tank designs

14:22

Maritime Robotics delivers two USVs to DEME

13:29

Fire on bulk carrier "Firuze G" in Samsun port extinguished after 2.5 hours

13:06

Navantia UK completes acquisition of Harland & Wolff

12:41

IHO and IHMA launch new guide for Nautical Data

12:21

Huisman to supply 5,000mt crane and monopile handling system for Penta-Ocean’s heavy lift vessel