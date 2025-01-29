Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical announced the successful commissioning and performance testing of the world's largest all-electric ammonia cracking system in Ulsan, South Korea. Sumitomo Corporation of Americas and Sumitomo Corporation Korea provided logistical support for the project.

This follows successful testing of Syzygy's Rigel™ reactor cell for over 2500 hours at the company's demonstration facility in Houston, Texas.

The ammonia-cracking reactor cell achieved desired performance levels and operated flawlessly during testing at Lotte Chemical's site. The test demonstrated the viability of using ammonia as a hydrogen carrier, addressing the challenge of transporting hydrogen to energy-importing regions.

Testing phases, manipulating flow rate and light intensity, yielded best results of 11 kWh/kg, 81 percent energy efficiency, 99 percent conversion, and 290 kg/d of hydrogen. Syzygy anticipates achieving 8 kWh/kg of hydrogen at the cell level in future designs.