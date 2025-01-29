MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

MSC Cruises announced plans to increase cruise offerings from Port Canaveral, confirming deployments through the 2027-2028 winter season. The line's fourth World Class ship, yet to be named, will be deployed at Port Canaveral for the winter 2027-2028 season, offering year-round 7-night Caribbean itineraries, according to the company's release.

This ship will be the second World Class ship operating in North America for MSC Cruises, joining MSC World America. MSC Grandiosa will begin offering year-round 7-night Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral starting with the winter 2026-2027 season, following a previously announced inaugural season at the port during winter 2025-2026. MSC Seashore will continue to offer year-round 3- and 4-night cruises to The Bahamas and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

MSC World America, the company's newest ship, will begin sailing 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami in April. MSC World America will feature 19 dining venues, 18 bars and lounges, The Harbour family outdoor venue, the World Promenade, the 3-level World Galleria, the largest MSC Yacht Club in the Caribbean, and seven distinct districts.

MSC Cruises, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is the world’s third-largest cruise line. The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 ships with three new vessels scheduled for launch in 2025, 2026, and 2027. The company operates in over 100 countries, offering cruises across five continents and calling at over 300 destinations.