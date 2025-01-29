  1. Home
2025 January 29   16:54

shipping

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

Hapag-Lloyd has announced a change in the service rotation for its South East India-Europe Express (IEX) service, effective mid-March 2025.

The IEX service will no longer call at Bremerhaven, Germany. Instead, Hamburg, Germany (CTA) will be added to the rotation.

The new service rotation will be: Rotterdam, Netherlands -> London Gateway, UK -> Hamburg, Germany -> Tangier, Morocco -> Colombo, Sri Lanka -> Ennore (Chennai), India -> Colombo, Sri Lanka -> Algeciras, Spain -> Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The first vessel call under the new rotation will be the MAERSK STADELHORN V.507W, arriving at Hamburg (CTA) on March 21, 2025 (week 12).

