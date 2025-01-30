  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Petredec and Bahri build strategic alliance

2025 January 30   10:35

ammonia

Petredec and Bahri build strategic alliance

Bahri (The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia) and Petredec have agreed to form a strategic partnership aimed at addressing Saudi Arabia’s increasing LPG and ammonia shipping demands, according to Petredec's release.

The two companies, both leaders in their respective fields, will establish a dedicated joint commercial team, led by Bahri Oil and Petredec.

Bahri’s 40% shareholding in Petredec, combined with Petredec’s world-class LPG logistics and value chain platform, creates a strong foundation to meet increasing regional and global demand for LPG and ammonia transportation.

Topics:

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 30

18:00

Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

17:46

European offshore wind ports meet in London to discuss collaboration

17:12

Fincantieri renames two vessels for Indonesian Navy

17:00

Weathernews and HD Hyundai Marine Solution announce partnership to optimize maritime operations

16:33

Port of Corpus Christi achieves record tonnage in 2024

16:08

Private LNG terminal operator Deutsche ReGas claims unfair competition from state-owned DET

16:05

Kongsberg Maritime to upgrade Norwegian Coastal Administration vessel

15:31

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting contracted to manage project coordination for H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts project

15:07

MOL Drybulk takes delivery of multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde

14:42

Hapag-Lloyd reports preliminary 2024 results

14:24

RMK Marine launches world's first commercial sailing RORO vessel

14:22

Global shipbuilding market expected to reach $26.1 bln growth by 2029

13:42

Kazakhstan ships first Kashagan oil to Baku via new route

13:21

Bloomberg: EU considers ban on Russian aluminum imports in new sanctions package

12:51

Pacific Environment calls for scrubber discharge ban at IMO meeting

12:13

Japan leads in LNG tanker ownership value, China tops overall fleet value

11:42

Wärtsilä and Baleària sign 10-year lifecycle agreement for new ferry

11:15

CORE POWER and Glosten collaborate on floating nuclear power plant for US ports

10:51

Hercules Tanker Management adds new chemical tanker to its fleet

10:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 27-31, 2025

2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

16:24

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

15:44

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

13:11

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023