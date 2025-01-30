Petredec and Bahri build strategic alliance

Bahri (The National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia) and Petredec have agreed to form a strategic partnership aimed at addressing Saudi Arabia’s increasing LPG and ammonia shipping demands, according to Petredec's release.

The two companies, both leaders in their respective fields, will establish a dedicated joint commercial team, led by Bahri Oil and Petredec.

Bahri’s 40% shareholding in Petredec, combined with Petredec’s world-class LPG logistics and value chain platform, creates a strong foundation to meet increasing regional and global demand for LPG and ammonia transportation.