Hercules Tanker Management adds new chemical tanker to its fleet

Hercules Tanker Management (HTM) announced the addition of the Hercules Galaxy to its fleet. The IMO II chemical tanker was delivered on November 4th.

"We are pleased to announce the recent arrival of the Hercules Galaxy to Hercules Tanker Management’s growing fleet," the company stated.

The Hercules Galaxy is a modern vessel designed to enhance HTM's operational capabilities. The company emphasized the tanker's role in supporting fleet expansion with newer tonnage. The vessel is equipped to transport a variety of biofuels.

"Equipped to supply all blends of biofuels, the Hercules Galaxy demonstrates our shared commitment to the energy transition, reducing emissions, and promoting sustainable growth across the maritime sector," HTM added.