CORE POWER and Glosten collaborate on floating nuclear power plant for US ports

CORE POWER has engaged Glosten, a naval architecture and marine engineering firm, to assist in the design of a floating nuclear power plant (FNPP) intended to provide power to ports in the United States, according to the company's release.

The FNPP concept, developed by CORE POWER, is a nearshore infrastructure system comprising a barge-based nuclear power plant, barge support services, electrical grid integration, and operational teams. The company estimates each FNPP will generate 175GWh of clean electricity annually.

Glosten’s role includes developing the operational concept and design for the floating facility. The firm will also establish a regulatory path for the barge, manage site location approvals, and identify a potential supply chain for fabrication, assembly, integration, transportation, and installation.

CORE POWER CEO Mikal Bøe commented, “Nuclear fission is a well-understood and practiced process. It allows us to access an enormous energy resource safely, reliably, and on-demand without emitting greenhouse gases. Over 80% of the cost of nuclear power on land is in civil construction, with reactors and power systems accounting for less than 20%. FNPPs will be shipyard-manufactured and mass-assembled, ensuring delivery speed and low costs. Using FNPPs to power ports solves the electrification challenge and creates local energy security.”

The project is currently in the concept phase, with a non-specific port in the Southern United States as a potential location.

Glosten is a consulting firm specializing in naval architecture and marine, electrical, production, and ocean engineering. Founded in 1958, the firm provides design services for research vessels, tugs, barges, passenger and car ferries, and specialized platforms.