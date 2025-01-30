Wärtsilä and Baleària sign 10-year lifecycle agreement for new ferry

Wärtsilä has signed a ten-year Lifecycle Agreement with Baleària for the Margarita Salas, a high-speed aluminum structure catamaran Ro-Pax ferry that recently entered service, according to the company's release.

The order was booked in Q3 2024. The vessel, built at Astilleros Armon Gijon shipyard in Spain, is powered by four Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines, four Wärtsilä WXJ hydraulic waterjets, and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage and supply systems. A sister ship, the Eleanor Roosevelt, was previously delivered with the same Wärtsilä configuration.

The agreement covers maintenance planning, spare parts and maintenance services for scheduled maintenance, operational support, and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance service.

The Margarita Salas operates between Barcelona, the Mallorcan port of Alcudia, and Ciudadela on the island of Menorca.