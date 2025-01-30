Japan leads in LNG tanker ownership value, China tops overall fleet value

Japan continues to hold the top spot for LNG tanker ownership by fleet value, according to data released by VesselsValue on Wednesday.

As of January 2025, the Japanese LNG fleet is valued at $40.9 billion, up from $37.8 billion in February 2024. Japan also leads in ownership value and fleet size for LPG vessels ($15.1 billion), reefers ($1.3 billion), and vehicle carriers ($24.8 billion).

Greece, which led in LNG fleet value in 2021, holds the second position with a fleet worth $32.4 billion and 143 vessels. VesselsValue noted the Greek LNG fleet value increased by just over $1 billion in the past year.

While Japan leads in LNG tanker value, China has overtaken Japan for the most valuable overall fleet, reaching $255 billion. VesselsValue attributes this to China's leading positions in bulker and container fleet values, at $68.4 billion and $63.5 billion respectively.