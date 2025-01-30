  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Pacific Environment calls for scrubber discharge ban at IMO meeting

2025 January 30   12:51

shipping

Pacific Environment calls for scrubber discharge ban at IMO meeting

As the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Pollution Prevention and Response Subcommittee meets in London (January 27-31, 2025), Pacific Environment has released a report, Poison in the Water: The Call to Ban Scrubber Discharge, The Health and Environmental Costs Industry Wants Us to Ignore, urging the IMO to immediately ban scrubber discharge into the marine environment.

“Scrubber discharge is poisoning our waters and marine environment,” said Kay Brown, Arctic Policy Director for Pacific Environment. “Our report underscores the destructive toxicity of scrubber discharge on the marine environment, impacting humans, wildlife and Indigenous communities’ subsistence activities. The report reveals that most ships have already recovered their initial capital costs making banning scrubber discharge feasible. It’s time to end the use of scrubbers.”

The report suggests that most ships with scrubbers have recouped their initial investment, making scrubber removal financially viable. It further argues that the environmental damage caused by scrubber discharge creates significant economic burdens for other stakeholders.

The report describes scrubber wastewater as highly toxic, significantly hotter, and up to 100,000 times more acidic than surrounding waters. It notes the presence of pollutants including heavy metals, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), nitrates and nitrites, sulfates, and particulate matter.

The report emphasizes the persistence of heavy metals and PAHs in the marine environment and their potential to harm marine life. It also claims that ships using heavy fuel oil with scrubbers emit 70% more particulate matter, up to 4.5 times more black carbon, and more PAHs compared to ships using marine gas oil (MGO). 

The report links exposure to toxic scrubber discharge to health risks through contaminated seafood and drinking water, dermal contact, and inhalation. It specifically mentions PAHs and their potential to cause DNA damage, endocrine disruption, developmental abnormalities, lung deficiencies, and disrupted cognitive development, noting that marine transport emissions, including scrubber-related pollution, contribute to increased carcinogenic risk. 

The report raises concerns about the impact of scrubber use on Indigenous and subsistence fishing communities, citing the potential for toxic algal blooms and elevated levels of PAHs and heavy metals in marine organisms.

Topics:

IMO

ecology

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 30

18:00

Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

17:46

European offshore wind ports meet in London to discuss collaboration

17:12

Fincantieri renames two vessels for Indonesian Navy

17:00

Weathernews and HD Hyundai Marine Solution announce partnership to optimize maritime operations

16:33

Port of Corpus Christi achieves record tonnage in 2024

16:08

Private LNG terminal operator Deutsche ReGas claims unfair competition from state-owned DET

16:05

Kongsberg Maritime to upgrade Norwegian Coastal Administration vessel

15:31

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting contracted to manage project coordination for H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts project

15:07

MOL Drybulk takes delivery of multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde

14:42

Hapag-Lloyd reports preliminary 2024 results

14:24

RMK Marine launches world's first commercial sailing RORO vessel

14:22

Global shipbuilding market expected to reach $26.1 bln growth by 2029

13:42

Kazakhstan ships first Kashagan oil to Baku via new route

13:21

Bloomberg: EU considers ban on Russian aluminum imports in new sanctions package

12:13

Japan leads in LNG tanker ownership value, China tops overall fleet value

11:42

Wärtsilä and Baleària sign 10-year lifecycle agreement for new ferry

11:15

CORE POWER and Glosten collaborate on floating nuclear power plant for US ports

10:51

Hercules Tanker Management adds new chemical tanker to its fleet

10:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 27-31, 2025

10:35

Petredec and Bahri build strategic alliance

2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

16:24

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

15:44

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

13:11

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023