Fincantieri renames two vessels for Indonesian Navy

Fincantieri held a renaming ceremony at its Muggiano shipyard for two Multipurpose Combat Ship/PPA vessels sold to the Indonesian Navy.

The ships are part of a contract signed in 2024, valued at approximately 1.18 billion euros.

The two ships, originally built for the Italian Navy and named “Marcantonio Colonna” and “Ruggiero di Lauria,” have been renamed KRI BRAWIJAYA-320 and KRI PRABU SILIWANGI-321.

The contract follows campaigns in Indonesia by the MPCS/PPA vessels “Francesco Morosini” and “Raimondo Montecuccoli” in 2023 and 2024.

Built at Fincantieri’s Riva Trigoso-Muggiano shipyard, these ships will be the largest combat vessels in the Indonesian Navy. The MPCS/PPA class is designed for a variety of missions, including combat, maritime patrol, rescue, and civil protection.

Delivery of the two ships to the Indonesian Navy is scheduled for 2025.