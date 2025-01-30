Port of Corpus Christi achieves record tonnage in 2024

The Port of Corpus Christi moved 206.5 million tons of cargo through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in 2024, setting a new annual record, according to the company's release.

The increase is attributed to higher volumes of crude oil and dry bulk commodities, including agricultural products. Q4 2024 also saw record quarterly tonnage at 54 million tons, a 4.3% increase compared to the same period last year and a 1.9% increase from the previous quarterly record set in Q3 2024.

Key commodities in Q4 2024 included crude oil, refined products, and liquefied natural gas. For the year, crude oil shipments totaled 130.5 million tons, a 3.5% increase over 2023. Dry bulk and agricultural goods shipments increased by 8.1% and 38.7%, respectively. The 2024 tonnage record is a 1.7% increase over the previous record set in 2023, marking the seventh consecutive record year for the Port.

The fourth and final phase of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project is projected for completion in early 2025. Upon completion, the channel will have a depth of 54 feet (MLLW) and a width of 530 feet.

The Port of Corpus Christi is a leading U.S. energy export port and the third-largest port in the United States in total waterborne tonnage. Located on the western Gulf of Mexico, the port has a 36-mile channel, soon to be 54 feet deep.