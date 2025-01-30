  1. Home
2025 January 30

European offshore wind ports meet in London to discuss collaboration

Representatives from the Alliance of Major Offshore Wind Ports in Europe met at Associated British Ports (ABP)’s London office in January to discuss challenges and opportunities in the offshore wind industry and how ports can accelerate the energy transition, according to ABP's release.

The Alliance includes seven European offshore wind ports and port groups: Associated British Ports (ABP), Port of Oostende, Groningen Seaports/Eemshaven, Niedersachsen Ports/Cuxhaven, Nantes-Saint Nazaire Port, Port Esbjerg, and the Port Szczecin – Swinoujscie. ABP joined the Alliance in 2023.

The Alliance emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to port utilization and capacity development planning to achieve greater efficiencies and accelerate progress toward offshore wind targets.

The next meeting will coincide with Wind Europe (April 8-10) in Copenhagen.

