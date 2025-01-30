HPC Hamburg Port Consulting contracted to manage project coordination for H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts project

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) has been contracted to manage project coordination and financial oversight for the “H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts” (H2Deri@BSP) initiative, funded by the Baltic Sea Region Programme 2021-2027, according to HHLA's release.

Led by the Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM), the project will run from March 2025 to February 2028. The project aims to promote the use of hydrogen-based derivatives as cargo and maritime fuels in Baltic Sea ports. H2Deri@BSP will develop market forecasts, investment models, bunkering technologies, berth mapping, and safety regulations for handling hydrogen derivatives.

HPC’s responsibilities include project coordination (planning, monitoring, administration, steering group support) and financial management (funding, accounting, reporting).

The H2Deri@BSP project involves 15 partners from seven Baltic Sea Region countries, including public port authorities, energy providers, and liquid bulk terminal operators, along with 23 associated organizations. The consortium will develop solutions to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen derivatives, create proofs of concept, and establish a roadmap for green energy transition in ports.