  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HPC Hamburg Port Consulting contracted to manage project coordination for H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts project

2025 January 30   15:31

ports

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting contracted to manage project coordination for H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts project

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) has been contracted to manage project coordination and financial oversight for the “H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts” (H2Deri@BSP) initiative, funded by the Baltic Sea Region Programme 2021-2027, according to HHLA's release.

Led by the Port of Hamburg Marketing (HHM), the project will run from March 2025 to February 2028. The project aims to promote the use of hydrogen-based derivatives as cargo and maritime fuels in Baltic Sea ports. H2Deri@BSP will develop market forecasts, investment models, bunkering technologies, berth mapping, and safety regulations for handling hydrogen derivatives.

HPC’s responsibilities include project coordination (planning, monitoring, administration, steering group support) and financial management (funding, accounting, reporting).

The H2Deri@BSP project involves 15 partners from seven Baltic Sea Region countries, including public port authorities, energy providers, and liquid bulk terminal operators, along with 23 associated organizations. The consortium will develop solutions to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen derivatives, create proofs of concept, and establish a roadmap for green energy transition in ports.

Topics:

alternative fuels

HHLA

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 30

18:00

Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

17:46

European offshore wind ports meet in London to discuss collaboration

17:12

Fincantieri renames two vessels for Indonesian Navy

17:00

Weathernews and HD Hyundai Marine Solution announce partnership to optimize maritime operations

16:33

Port of Corpus Christi achieves record tonnage in 2024

16:08

Private LNG terminal operator Deutsche ReGas claims unfair competition from state-owned DET

16:05

Kongsberg Maritime to upgrade Norwegian Coastal Administration vessel

15:07

MOL Drybulk takes delivery of multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde

14:42

Hapag-Lloyd reports preliminary 2024 results

14:24

RMK Marine launches world's first commercial sailing RORO vessel

14:22

Global shipbuilding market expected to reach $26.1 bln growth by 2029

13:42

Kazakhstan ships first Kashagan oil to Baku via new route

13:21

Bloomberg: EU considers ban on Russian aluminum imports in new sanctions package

12:51

Pacific Environment calls for scrubber discharge ban at IMO meeting

12:13

Japan leads in LNG tanker ownership value, China tops overall fleet value

11:42

Wärtsilä and Baleària sign 10-year lifecycle agreement for new ferry

11:15

CORE POWER and Glosten collaborate on floating nuclear power plant for US ports

10:51

Hercules Tanker Management adds new chemical tanker to its fleet

10:47

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Jan 27-31, 2025

10:35

Petredec and Bahri build strategic alliance

2025 January 29

18:04

Tallinn cruise traffic shows signs of recovery in 2024

17:34

MSC Cruises to deploy new world class ship to Port Canaveral

16:54

Hapag-Lloyd changes South East India-Europe Express service rotation

16:24

Arriva Shipping adds 8,000 DWT hybrid vessel to fleet

15:44

Syzygy Plasmonics and Lotte Chemical successfully test ammonia cracking unit in South Korea

15:13

China MSA launches special inspection campaign on ship enclosed spaces from January to October 2025

14:34

Global liner schedule reliability drops slightly in December 2024

14:13

Norsepower completes installation on the bulk carrier “YODOHIME”

13:43

Crew abandons Hong Kong-flagged container ship after fire in Red Sea

13:11

Eurostat: EU port calls increase slightly in 2023