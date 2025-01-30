Kongsberg Maritime to upgrade Norwegian Coastal Administration vessel

Kongsberg Maritime has been selected as the lead integrator for a green upgrade of the Norwegian Coastal Administration's (NCA) hybrid vessel, OV Bøkfjord, according to the company's release.

The project includes the installation of Kongsberg Maritime's electric Rim-Drive azimuth thrusters and an upgrade to the vessel's hybrid capacity.

The OV Bøkfjord, delivered in 2016, was the NCA's first hybrid vessel and one of the first battery hybrid vessels from Kongsberg Maritime. Kongsberg Maritime conducted operational and predictive analytics, comparing current fuel consumption with various decarbonization options to support the NCA's emission reduction goals.

“Through our detailed analysis, we have been able to expand the battery capacity by four times compared to the original design,” said Eivind Midtlid, Sales Manager Offshore Integration & Energy, Kongsberg Maritime. “To maximize emission reductions, we found that changing propulsion technology to our Rim-Drive azimuth thrusters allows the vessel to operate for much longer periods on full electric, emission-free clean energy,” Midtlid added. The vessel charges its batteries with hydroelectric power from the Norwegian grid. The new propellers are hydrodynamically optimized to reduce noise.

The NCA, a national agency under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries, is responsible for coastal management, maritime safety, and pollution preparedness.